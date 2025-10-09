Golden State Warriors Will Benefit From Major LeBron James Injury Update
The Golden State Warriors will match up against the Los Angeles Lakers in the finale of the NBA's opening night on October 21st as NBC makes its return. While the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets are sure to entertain in the first game, all eyes are glued to two historic franchises with two NBA legends leading the way.
However, in the lead-up to this contest, the Lakers and Warriors match up twice in the preseason, with the first contest going in favor of the Warriors. LeBron James was absent from that contest, nursing an injury that wasn't viewed as anything serious at the time. However, fans will now be disappointed following the recent news on James' injury status.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, James will be sidelined for 3 to 4 weeks with sciatica on the right side of his back. Therefore, this will cause James to miss the beginning of the regular season and the regular season opener against the Warriors. Set to enter Year 23 in the NBA, it's set to be the first time James has missed a regular season opener.
What Does This Mean For Golden State?
While this news definitely affects the Lakers the most, who will have to rely even more on stars Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic in James' absence, it does play in favor of the Warriors. The Lakers certainly can't be overlooked without James on the floor, but it does give Golden State a leg up on facing their division rival.
The regular season opener will be played at the Crypto.com Arena, meaning Golden State will take any advantage they can get going up against Los Angeles. In four regular season contests last year, the Lakers took three of them; however, the Warriors' one win came after the Jimmy Butler acquisition.
Golden State and the Lakers will still match up once before the regular season opener, as the Warriors travel down to Los Angeles on Sunday, October 12th, to play them for their third preseason game. Already 2-0 in the preseason, Golden State can benefit tremendously from another win, especially as the young players continue to impress.
As for the Warriors, outside of the Butler injury scare during the first week of training camp, they should enter the 2025-26 season with a clean bill of health as they look to pursue a fifth NBA championship in the Steve Kerr and Steph Curry era.
If LeBron has no setbacks getting back on the court, fans will have to wait till February 7th, 2026, until James and Curry face off (unless the NBA Cup changes that).