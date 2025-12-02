Steve Kerr Drops Hint on Steph Curry's Availability for 3-Game Road Trip

On Monday, Steve Kerr said on 95.7 The Game that Stephen Curry is not doing on-court work yet while he recovers from a quad injury suffered Wednesday against the Rockets.

"I don't think any of us are too concerned that this is a long-term thing, but we also don't have clarity on exactly when he's going to play," Kerr said.

95.7 The Game host Dan Dibley then asked if Curry would join the team on the upcoming three-game road trip or stay home to rehab.

"To be determined," Kerr said. "Rick Celebrini and Steph will put their heads together. You know, we always look at our schedule while we're on the trip, you know, what it looks like as far as practice time. Is it more productive for the player to stay at home while the team is on the road cuz of the access to the gym and training facility. Obviously, all of that is dependent on how likely it is that he could play or not on the trip."

Starting Thursday, the Warriors have three road games in four days before having four days off in a row.

Speculating on When Curry Will Be Back

Kerr's comments made it sound like Curry will not return until the Dec. 12 home game against the Timberwolves.

Curry will not play Tuesday against the Thunder, and he's set to be re-evaluated on Thursday when the Warriors play the 76ers. Typically, Golden State wants its rehabbing player to practice once before returning, so if Curry doesn't practice on Wednesday, that will be a good indicator he'll miss Thursday's game.

The Warriors will likely practice on Friday before their game in Cleveland on Saturday. So a return to play the Cavaliers is another realistic scenario, but I'd guess the Golden State decision-makers don't want to risk reinjury right before their second-longest break of the season.

The Warriors play in Chicago on Sunday to conclude their three-game road trip.