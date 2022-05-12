Skip to main content
Ja Morant Hits Twitter after Grizzlies Blowout Warriors in Game 5

Ja Morant was quick to hit up Twitter after his Grizzlies dominate Game 5 in Memphis.

Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant was relegated to the sidelines during Game 5 against the Warriors but he was the first to make it to the keyboard as soon as the final buzzers sounded.

After watching the Memphis Grizzlies hand the Warriors a 39-point loss as FedExForum, Morant was excited to see his team force a Game 6. He let the Twitter world know, too.

"Lets get griddy," Morant tweeted just minutes after the game.

Morant was clearly referencing the "griddy" dance he was harshly criticized for doing on the hardwood during Game 1 after the Grizzlies blew a double-digit lead and lost by 1 point to Golden State.

For the Memphis star, jumping on social media has been a regular occurrence — most recently after Game 3 when he tweeted a video of Warriors guard Jordan Poole touching his knee on a double team. 

"Broke the code," Morant captioned the tweet with before subsequently deleting the post.

His most recent tweet was not deleted, however, after the Grizzlies sheerly dominated Golden State, leading by over 50 points in the second half. 

He was even seen leading a "Grizz in seven!" chant as his teammate Brandon Clarke conducted his on-court post-game interview after the game. 

As the Warriors will surely look to forget this awful performance, which had the chance to rival some of the most lop-sided losses in playoff history, clearly the Grizzlies showed life on Wednesday.

And while Morant has already been ruled out of the remainder of the playoffs with a bone bruise in the knee, his support for his team remains unwavering. 

May 11, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Injured Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant chats with his teammates on the sidelines while they play the Golden State Warriors during game five of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports
