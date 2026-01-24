Warriors-Timberwolves Game Rescheduled After ICE Shooting

The Saturday game between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves has been postponed to Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET.

"The decision was made to prioritize the safety and security of the Minneapolis community," the NBA said in a statement released Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, federal agents shot and killed a man in Minneapolis.

According to CNN, "Anti-ICE protesters were already marching in Minneapolis again today despite frigid temperatures. Authorities used tear gas and flash bangs to disperse an angry crowd confronting agents after the shooting."

On Jan. 7, an ICE officer shot and killed Renee Good in Minneapolis, which sparked the Anti-ICE protests.

“I'm glad that the Timberwolves recognized her life and the tragic nature of her death,” Steve Kerr said before a Jan. 9 game against the Sacramento Kings. “It's shameful, really, that in our country, we can have law enforcement officers commit murder and seemingly get away with it. It's shameful that the government can come out and lie about what happened when there's video and witnesses who have all come out and disputed what the government's saying.”

In addition to the Sunday game, the Warriors play the Timberwolves again on Monday at Target Center.