Jeremy Lin Reveals Untold Story of Steph Curry's Greatness

Teammates early in their careers, Steph Curry and Jeremy Lin have maintained a friendship over the years. Playing together during the 2010-11 season, the two guards got to see each other before the fame. While Steph's career of course amounted to all-time great status, Jeremy Lin was a national sensation with the New York Knicks at one point as well.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Jeremy Lin recalled a time at the beginning of Steph Curry's career where the point guard's greatness really shined through. This was before any All-Star appearances, championships, or MVPs, but the work ethic and will to win was persistent.

"I was with [Steph] my rookie year. The coach that we had didn’t believe that much in Steph, and would bench him a lot, get on him, yell at him a lot, was just really tough on him." Lin said. "It almost became normal that every fourth quarter, he would get benched for a certain stretch. I felt that would shake any player to some degree and even though his confidence would kind of waver a little bit – because of the way that he was being coached – he had a deep, deep, very strong belief that he was a great player, and that he would become a great player, and that the way things were going at that time was not how they were always going to go."

Lin also recalled times when he and Steph would match up in practice, and Steph would hold himself to an incredibly high standard on the defensive end. Despite not being known for his defense, or even expected to be a solid defender, Steph held himself to a higher standard than anybody.

Having seen Steph up close early in his career, Jeremy Lin is not the slightest bit surprised that he has become an all-time great player.

