Jimmy Butler's Injury Status for Warriors-Rockets Game 3
The Golden State Warriors made a statement in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets, but Game 2 was a different story. The Rockets dominated the Warriors in Game 2 to even the series 1-1, and now the two teams head into a pivotal Game 3 in Golden State on Saturday.
Game 2 was already a nightmare for the Warriors, and a new injury concern made matters even worse.
In the first quarter of Wednesday's game, Warriors star Jimmy Butler took a scary fall after Rockets guard Amen Thompson undercut him on a rebound attempt.
Butler ultimately left Wednesday's game and did not return, and now, his status for Saturday's Game 3 is in jeopardy. The Warriors have listed Butler as questionable for Game 3 due to a left pelvic contusion.
Ahead of Saturday's matchup, the Warriors released an injury update for Butler.
"Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III, who exited Wednesday's game in Houston with 1:51 remaining in the first quarter due to a pelvis contusion, underwent an MRI yesterday. The MRI confirmed the injury as a pelvis and deep gluteal muscle contusion. His status for Saturday's Game 3 is questionable," Warriors PR announced.
Butler came up clutch in Game 1's win, dropping 25 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 steals, but his injury in Game 2 was costly. The Warriors desperately need Butler on the floor for their championship-hopeful postseason run, and getting him back for Game 3 would be huge.
The Warriors and Rockets are set to face off at 8:30 p.m. ET in Golden State on Saturday on ABC.