Golden State Warriors guard Seth Curry is not close to returning to the court.

ESPN's Anthony Slater reported that Curry "had an MRI on his lower back/pelvis that confirmed a sciatic nerve issue. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks." The team confirmed the news.

Curry played two games in early December before suffering the injury. He's missed Golden State's last eight games.

Is Curry Injury-Prone?

Since missing the 2017-18 season with a fractured tibia, Curry has been pretty healthy overall.

He's played in at least 64 games in five of the seven seasons since, including appearing in 68 games last year.

Of course it's impossible to predict when an injury will occur, but perhaps he ramped up too quickly after being unsigned until Dec. 1.

If the Health Issues Continue, Would the Warriors Trade Him?

The answer to this question is "no" because the Warriors can't trade him this season.

Because he signed so late into the season, his trade restrction doesn't lift until after the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

Even if they could trade him, he probably wouldn't be dealt. Having a shooter off the bench at his price point is an asset.

Why the Warriors Need Him

Curry is unlikely to play major minutes this season, but the Warriors could really use his shooting and decision-making off the bench.

Curry has had a turnover percentage under 9 percent the last two seasons. This season, Jimmy Butler has the team's lowest turnover percentage at 9.1 percent (aside from Curry, who has not turned it over in two games).

Put simply, the Warriors can help fix their turnover issues by playing Curry more.

And of course any team could use more three-point shooting, but the Warriors need more help in this department than it might seem.

Golden State is basically average in three-point percentage (36.0), but if you take out Stephen Curry's 39.0 percent shooting on 12.2 attempts per game, its percentage drops to 34.6. That would rank 23rd.

Of its 10 players averaging 5.0 three-point attempts per 36 minutes, six are shooting under 34 percent.

Seth is seventh in NBA history in three-point percentage at 43.3 percent. He'd knock down looks that other Warriors are missing.