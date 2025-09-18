Jonathan Kuminga Makes Personal Decision on Social Media Amid Warrior Negotiations
The Jonathan Kuminga saga with the Golden State Warriors continues to get more interesting by the day, as the 22-year-old's future with the franchise is up in the air as the October 1st deadline nears for his qualifying offer.
Entering the season without a contract extension, while fellow 2021 draftee Moses Moody had agreed to his, Kuminga was looking well on his way to earning a payday before going down with an injury that would hold him out for 31 games. After he returned, the Warriors were a different team, with Jimmy Butler now the feature star next to Steph Curry.
Now, since Josh Giddey has agreed to an extension with the Chicago Bulls, the pressure is on for Golden State to ink Kuminga to a deal and fill out the remaining roster spots before training camp begins in the near future. According to ESPN's latest report, a three-year, $75.2 million contract with a team option on the third season was Golden State's most recent offer.
Kuminga Makes Interesting Personal Decision
However, a holdup still remains regarding the team option, as it has been reported that Kuminga's camp is asking for a player option despite the Warriors' reluctance to include one. Now, whether he's sending a message or not, Kuminga has made a personal decision via social media.
According to a Google search or checking Instagram, Kuminga has deactivated his Instagram account, @jonathan_kuminga. Again, there's no telling whether or not this is his way of sending a message to the Warriors, but it very well could be a sign of what's to come in the ongoing negotations.
Deactivating a social media account isn't an uncommon practice by athletes, as NBA players such as Ja Morant, Tyler Herro, and Anthony Davis have all done so in the past for various reasons. Given the situation Kuminga is in with the Warriors, it wouldn't be a surprise if he's done so to block out the noise before deciding on his immediate NBA future.
Kuminga, the seventh overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, has been known to be a favorite of Warriors owner Joe Lacob since the team selected him. Despite his elite athleticism and physical traits, there were doubts around him as a prospect coming out of the G League's Ignite team. While there's surely untapped potential with him, Kuminga's future remains up in the air, especially after this recent move.