Why Expert's 8-Team Trade Idea Would Benefit Warriors

Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus proposed an eight-team trade on Friday that featured the Golden State Warriors heavily.

You can find the all the moving parts of the trade here as well as why each team would say yes.

I will just include the Warriors' parts of the trade below:

Warriors get: Klay Thompson (from Mavericks), Jonathan Isaac (from Magic), Day'Ron Sharpe (from Nets), Garrett Temple (from Raptors), 2027 first-round pick (via Jazz)

Warriors lose: Jonathan Kuminga (to Jazz), Buddy Hield (to Magic), Al Horford (to Nets), Trayce Jackson-Davis (to Nets)

Let's break down why this trade would be good for the Warriors.

Thompson Is an Upgrade on Hield

Thompson's return would be the headline. Though he probably wouldn't start and certainly wouldn't be the high-volume scorer he was even just two years ago, Thompson would fit well in Hield's role: a microwave scorer off the bench.

The Warriors are one of the best teams in creating shot quality, per BBall Index, but they are just 16th in effective field-goal percentage.

Thompson is making just 35 percent of his threes this season, but with the looks he'd get with Golden State, that number would likely rise closer to his career 40.9 percentage.

Hield is shooting just 32 percent from three this season, and though neither Thompson nor Hield has had a positive impact on defense, at least Thompson is big enough to guard some 4s.

Sharpe Is an Upgrade on Golden State's Backup Centers

Sharpe is a 6'10" low-post scorer who plays a lot like Jackson-Davis, but Sharpe is a better finisher and rebounder.

Sharpe is averaging 15.7 points and 12.4 rebounds per 36 minutes, whereas Jackson-Davis is at 12.2 points and 10.3 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Horford has played just 13 games this season. Even if he were healthy, it's not clear if the 39-year-old version of Horford is as good as Sharpe. In 277 minutes, Horford has a minus-12.9 net rating, per Cleaning the Glass.

Isaac Adds Dimension as Versatile Defender

I've written about how the Warriors don't have a single player above 6'6" who they can really trust to help them get one stop at the end of the game. If they acquired Isaac, they'd have one.

Isaac is a 6'10" forward with elite defensive tools. For his career, he's averaging 2.3 blocks and 1.6 steals per 36 minutes.

The reason he's available is his offense has fallen apart. He's shooting just 22.2 percent from three this season.

Isaac probably wouldn't play a ton, but he'd be in many "need one stop to end a quarter" lineups.

Getting a 1st-Rounder for Kuminga Is Icing on the Cake

Kuminga's trade value is likely very different depending on who you ask.

I could see a rebuilding team without much wing talent being willing to give up a first-round pick for him, but I could also see a team balking at that price for a player who has been so up and down in his 4.5-year tenure.

In this trade, the Jazz give up a 2027 first-round pick for him. Even though the pick is protected—it would be the second-best of the first-round picks originally owned by Utah, Cleveland and Minnesota—it's a legitimate trade chip the Warriors could use to acquire another player this trade season.

The Warriors Would Still Be 1 Move Away

The Warriors would still be in need of one wing upgrade, and after dealing Kuminga, their options would be limited.

Without Kuminga, they likely wouldn't have the outgoing salary or an intriguing enough package to go after Michael Porter Jr., Trey Murphy III or Andrew Wiggins.

They could dangle a package of Moses Moody and a pick or two for the next-best wing on the market. That could be Herb Jones or Bennedict Mathurin.

But still, the eight-team trade idea would be quite a start to Golden State's trade season.