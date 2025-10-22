Jonathan Kuminga Steps Up in Huge Opportunity During Warriors-Lakers
The Golden State Warriors probably didn't expect the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder to play a Game of the Year contender in the first part of the NBA's opening night for the 2025-26 season, but the bar was set high for their contest against the Los Angeles Lakers. While it wasn't as thrilling, there was still some high-level basketball to excite fans for the season.
The Warriors ended up pulling out the 119-109 win, despite Lakers star Luka Doncic scoring 43 points and coming up one assist shy of a triple-double in the absence of LeBron James. Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry led the way for Golden State in scoring, but the performance of Jonathan Kuminga was one that fans weren't expecting.
Jonathan Kuminga's Silences The Critics With Performance
Kuminga's name hasn't exactly been spoken highly of by many in the Warriors' fan base this summer, especially due to the fact that his contract negotiation lasted all the way to the start of training camp. However, what was seen on Tuesday night seemed to reflect the hard work that Kuminga put in this offseason while his contract was being sorted out with Golden State.
He finished the night with 17 points, nine rebounds, and six assists while earning the start for the Warriors. He led the game with three offensive rebounds, showcasing that presence on the glass that Golden State has been wanting from him.
Even Kuminga's agent, Aaron Turner, chimed in after the performance. "Trust the work!!" he said in a post to his X account, validating the claims he made about Kuminga elevating his game during the offseason. Ever since signing the deal, the expectation has been that Kuminga would be traded once eligible, but he could hold that off if he continues to perform like he did against the Lakers.
While Kuminga had a pair of shots inside the paint, which is what fans know from his game, the most impressive part of his performance was his outside shooting. Kuminga finished four of six from beyond the arc, finishing second on the team in three-point makes (Buddy Hield had five).
The problem with the Butler and Kuminga lineups has always been the lack of spacing, especially when Draymond Green is out there as well. Even though this Kuminga performance could be a rare occurrence, he can be a major game-changer for Golden State if he's consistent with his outside shot.
Looking ahead to his next matchup, Kuminga could be relegated to the bench, despite his stellar performance, in favor of Al Horford due to the matchup against the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic. Regardless, the Nuggets will be a good game for the Warriors to test themselves against a legit title contender, and Kuminga will look to build off his efforts.