Jonathan Kuminga To Miss Warriors-Clippers Game With New Injury
The Golden State Warriors' 2025 offseason was filled with drama centered around restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, but after training camp got underway, the two sides finally reached an agreement. Kuminga ultimately signed a two-year deal worth $48.5 million to stay with the Warriors, and now has high expectations heading into the 2025-26 season.
In his first two preseason outings, Kuminga was not as impressive as many were hoping, combining for just eight points on 3-8 shooting, but he was showing off some of the other aspects of his game, especially as a playmaker. In his next two games, however, Kuminga picked things up, combining for 20 points on 8-13 shooting in two starts.
Is Jonathan Kuminga playing vs. Clippers?
Kuminga has been impressive over the last two games. However, he was ejected in Golden State's previous outing after arguing with a referee after a no-call, and made some contact with the official that led to him being thrown out of the game. On that same play that Kuminga did not get a foul call, he apparently injured his ankle, and it is now costing him a game.
The Warriors ruled out Jonathan Kuminga for Friday's preseason finale against the LA Clippers with the ankle injury that he suffered in their previous game.
Kuminga joins Jimmy Butler (ankle), De'Anthony Melton (knee), and Moses Moody (calf) on the Warriors' sideline on Friday night against the Clippers, giving the Warriors a unique look as they close their preseason.
With a handful of absences, the Warriors are rolling out a starting group of Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Will Richard, Draymond Green, and Al Horford. Of course, the most surprising name in the starting five is rookie guard Will Richard, but the late second-round pick is now earning his second consecutive start for Golden State.
The Warriors undoubtedly want to see as much from Kuminga as possible, whether it be to see how he can impact the team, or as they try to up his trade value across the NBA, so getting him back to 100 percent in time for the regular season would be huge. Giving Kuminga the night off, whether or not he would have been able to play, is certainly the right decision in a preseason situation.
The Warriors are hosting the Clippers on Friday night at 10:00 p.m. ET, as both teams look to end their preseason on a high note despite being short-handed.