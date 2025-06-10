Kevin Durant Claps Back at Fan Over Disrespecting Career After Warriors
Kevin Durant has been noted as one of the best scorers in the history of the NBA and has been playing at the highest level for the last 18 years. Durant has never averaged less than 20 points per game in his career, and even at age 36, continues to showcase his elite skillset.
However, Durant is commonly knocked for his unloyalty. After nine years with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Durant jumped ship to join the Golden State Warriors, the team that he just lost to in the Western Conference Finals.
With the Warriors, Durant won back-to-back championships and Finals MVPs, but his tenure with Golden State was short-lived. Due to an Achilles tear in the 2019 Finals, Durant missed the entire 2019-20 season, marking the end of his Warriors tenure. Since then, he has had stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns, but has not seen as much success.
An X user, @HanaHoops, called out Durant for his post-Warriors career.
Via Hana: "I think it’s time to admit Kevin Durants trajectory after leaving Golden State is very underwhelming"
Durant responded, saying he disagrees and asked to debate the criticism, which Hana did.
Via Hana: "No disrespect you’re one of the best and most skilled players in nba history, but ever since leaving GSW you haven’t done much and you’re going to be on your third team since then if you get traded. I think if you stayed in Golden State you would’ve won more championships."
Durant clapped back after this response, claiming that his career is much more than team success, and he has had plenty of individual success to show for what he has done.
Kevin Durant: "I haven’t done much is just an opinion not based in facts, once again, your statement is talking about me as an individual right? Because u cant talk about my teams without talking about everybody else as well, so without them being involved in the convo. It comes down to just me. I’ve laid out what IVE done. If u wanna talk about basketball as a team sport, those are 2 separate things"
Of course, Durant has not made a Finals appearance since leaving the Warriors, and is expected to get traded again this offseason to find a new team. Durant's legacy has certainly been tarnished due to the many teams he has played for, but he remains one of the greatest players to ever touch a basketball, and limited team success will not hold him back from that.