Steve Kerr Updates Injury Statuses for Steph Curry, Kristaps Porzingis

On Tuesday night, Steve Kerr told reporters that Kristaps Porzingis practiced with the team and "looked good." Kerr said he won't decide on Porzingis' status for Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics until after Wednesday's practice.

Meanwhile, Kerr said the Warriors gave the veterans an extra day off, so Stephen Curry did not practice Tuesday. He's expected to practice on Wednesday, and Kerr is hopeful he will be available for Thursday's game.

Porzingis has been out since Jan. 7 with Achilles tendinitis. Curry has missed Golden State's last five games with runner's knee.