Key Warriors Player Receives Huge Injury Update After Heat Game
The Golden State Warriors suffered a crushing loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday, playing without superstar point guard Steph Curry, but their injury luck has just gotten worse.
With Curry sidelined, the Warriors turned to Gary Payton II to start against the Heat, and he was making an impact on both sides of the floor. In just 20 minutes of action, Payton had 4 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals, but his night was cut short.
After getting injured in Tuesday's game, standout Warriors guard Gary Payton II has reportedly suffered a torn ligament in his left thumb and will be sidelined indefinitely, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.
Payton has been a key player in the Warriors' system for multiple seasons, headlined by helping their 2021-22 championship run. This season, Payton is averaging 6.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.8 steals in just 14.9 minutes per game while efficiently shooting 58.5% from the field.
Payton is an anchor for Golden State's defense, and his absence will certainly be felt on that end of the floor going forward.
The Warriors have been a different team since trading for six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler, as the pairing of him and Curry seems to have taken Golden State into championship contention. While the stars get the attention, Golden State's supporting cast has been just as helpful.
Not having Payton for a potential playoff run would be devastating for the Warriors, so they are certainly hoping he can recover for the postseason, although it may be unlikely.