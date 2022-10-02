Skip to main content
Klay Thompson Reveals Mental Block Stopping Him From Japan Preseason Games

Klay Thompson Reveals Mental Block Stopping Him From Japan Preseason Games

Klay Thompson wanted to play in Japan, but just mentally couldn't.

Klay Thompson didn't play in either of the Warriors' preseason games in Japan against the Washington Wizards, and his reason is one that's easy to empathize one. After coming off both an ACL tear and an Achilles tear, Klay is still suffering from a mental block.

In an interview with Kendra Andrews of ESPN, Klay revealed the mental block he's going through that stopped him from playing in the Warriors' preseason games in Japan.

"I didn't play much this summer," Thompson said. "With what I went through the last summer, I was healthy, popping my Achilles, it was really hard for me to get out of it, mentally. It's hard to explain. It's a mental block or something. I'm going to face it one day, but this season was so taxing, just coming back. It was hard to win a championship and then play a month later."

Thompson knows how much his Japanese fans were disappointed, and really wanted to embrace their love by showing out on the basketball court.

"I am sad because I wanted to show these fans a great time," Thompson said.

Even though Klay Thompson didn't play basketball in Japan, it's very clear he and all of the Warriors had a very fun time in the country. From acting like a tourist in Shibuya, to going inside hedgehog cafes, the Golden State Warriors took advantage of being in Japan to the fullest.

Exclusive: Ronnie 2K Talks 2K23, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Lil Wayne, and More

Former Warriors Star Ranks Steph, Klay, and Draymond as Best Trio Ever

Shaquille O'Neal Places Steph Curry With LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant

USATSI_19118727_168390270_lowres
News

Klay Thompson Reveals Mental Block Stopping Him From Japan Preseason Games

By Farbod Esnaashari
1243613160
News

Best Steph Curry Highlights From Japan

By Joey Linn
Steph-Curry-Klay-Thompson-USA_1
News

Klay Thompson Reacts to Winning Tokyo Three-Point Contest With Steph Curry

By Joey Linn
USATSI_9981146_168390270_lowres
News

Bam Adebayo Lists Draymond Green and Giannis as Most Versatile Defenders in NBA

By Farbod Esnaashari
BNG-L-WARRIORS-0315-15
News

Steph Curry Calls Out ESPN For Disrespectful Prediction

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19118759_168390270_lowres
News

Steph Curry's Amazing Gift to BTS Star Suga Revealed

By Farbod Esnaashari
1243614252.0
News

Best Highlights From Warriors vs. Wizards Japan Game

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19118713_168390270_lowres
News

ESPN's Shocking Prediction For Golden State Warriors Revealed

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_18227922_168390270_lowres
News

Video: Steph Curry and Klay Thompson Hilariously Take on Sumo Wrestler in Japan

By Farbod Esnaashari