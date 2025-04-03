Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Shares Message Before Warriors Game
With just seven games left in the regular season, the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers are set up for a huge matchup on Thursday night in Hollywood.
The Warriors and Lakers are two of the most exciting teams in the NBA, especially since Golden State traded for six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler and Los Angeles acquired young superstar Luka Doncic.
Both teams have put together incredibly talented duos, and Thursday's game could even be a potential first-round playoffs matchup preview headlined by superstars Steph Curry and LeBron James.
Ahead of Thursday's matchup between the two star-studded Californian squads, Lakers legend and Hall of Famer Magic Johnson sent a message on social media to share his excitement for the huge game.
Via Earvin Magic Johnson: "I’m so excited to watch LeBron vs. Steph tomorrow when the Warriors take on my Lakers in a must-win game for both teams with seeding implications on the line!"
Of course, any matchup between Curry and James will always be a good one, especially one late in the regular season with heavy playoff implications in play. Many fans should be excited to watch Curry and James face off against each other while they still can, as the two superstars near retirement.
Curry, 37, and James, 40, are still playing at high levels and will certainly do all they can to lead their respective teams to a much-needed win on Thursday, and Johnson is likely one of many who are excited about this highly anticipated matchup.
The Warriors and Lakers face off at 10:00 p.m. EST in LA on Thursday.