LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, other NBA Stars Arrive at Draymond Green's Wedding

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

These NBA stars from the Lakers, Celtics, and other teams were pictured at Draymond's wedding
After another championship run, Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors can finally begin enjoying their summer. For Green, he got married, inviting teammates and opponents to celebrate the occasion.

Several pictures from the wedding were posted on social media, with Steph Curry sharing a few of those himself. In this Instagram post, LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Seth Curry, Damion Lee, and others could be seen alongside Steph and Draymond:

It looked like a fun time for all in attendance, as players around the league joined in celebration of their friend Draymond. The long NBA season often pushes such occasions into the late months of summer, especially for the Warriors, who always seem to be playing in June.

After their six-game NBA Finals series, which ended in another championship for Golden State, it was cool to see Jayson Tatum celebrating alongside Green and other Warriors players. While a lot of these off-court friendships will soon turn into on-court rivalries as the NBA season starts up again, it is always fun to see players interacting with one another off the court.

Once the summer concludes, the Warriors will have a good opportunity to defend their title. Many across the league have them as favorites to repeat, and considering they are bringing back a similar roster, it is certainly an educated bet. For now, the team is enjoying some offseason festivities.

Jun 8, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) talks with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the second quarter in game three of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
