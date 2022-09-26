Moses Moody Reveals What Steph Curry Has Taught Him

With a combination of experienced veterans and inexperienced youth, the Golden State Warriors have an opportunity to utilize both ends of that spectrum to their advantage. Expected to rely on their youth more this season in an attempt to advance their individual games while also removing some of the burden off their veterans, the Warriors know they will be asking a lot of young players like Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.

With three future Hall-of-Fame players in Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, Golden State has the blueprint in place for their young players to follow. For Moses Moody, this is something he tries to model every day, especially when it comes to Steph Curry.

"But when I observe and I try to soak up the knowledge from older guys, I try not to just ask questions because I feel like when somebody is giving advice, they will give a different response than they do when they actually do [it]," Moody said on media day. "Like if I’m asking tips on how to shoot, [Steph] might tell me what his trainer is telling him, but if I observe and see how he actually shoots, then I feel like I can get more realistic feedback."

Moody continued, saying, “And that goes for shooting, that goes for off the court, that goes for how you carry yourself, how you carry your business and things like that. Just observing and trying to figure things out as much as I can."

With one of the greatest players of all-time alongside him, Moses Moody has a fantastic model to follow.

Related Articles

Exclusive: Ronnie 2K Talks 2K23, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Lil Wayne, and More

Former Warriors Star Ranks Steph, Klay, and Draymond as Best Trio Ever

Shaquille O'Neal Places Steph Curry With LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant