New Report on Potential Jonathan Kuminga Destination After Kevin Durant Trade
The Golden State Warriors ended their 2024-25 campaign with a second-round exit to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the loss is largely attributed to superstar point guard Steph Curry suffering an injury in Game 1 and missing the rest of the series.
However, after Curry went down, Jonathan Kuminga showed his true potential. In four games after Curry went down, Kuminga averaged 24.3 points per game on 55.4/38.9/72.0 shooting splits, leading the team in scoring. Now, over a month into the offseason, the expectation is that the Warriors are going to part ways with the 22-year-old forward.
HoopsHype's Michael Scotto initially reported that if the Miami Heat were to miss out on superstars like Kevin Durant or Giannis Antetokounmpo, they could look to target Kuminga.
"Miami has prioritized pursuits of Giannis Antetokounmpo (if he became available this summer) and Durant (whom they’re actively trying to acquire) on their wish list ahead of Kuminga, who’s viewed as a fallback option to the two superstars," Scotto reported.
On Sunday, Kevin Durant was traded to the Houston Rockets, and the Bucks seem less likely to trade away Antetokounmpo, so the Heat should be targeting Kuminga now, right? Not quite. A new report from Miami Herald's Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang reveals that as of Sunday, Kuminga is not the Heat's top priority.
"Two players who have been linked to Miami in published reports – Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (who is said to be available) and Golden State impending restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga - had not been the focus of Heat discussions as of Sunday afternoon, two sources said," Jackson reported.
Kuminga, 22, has shown that he has plenty of talent and likely just needs a change of scenery to help reach his potential. While as of Sunday, the Heat are not focusing on Kuminga in trade talks, that could certainly change.