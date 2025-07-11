New Report on Warriors Considering LeBron James Trade
The Golden State Warriors made a huge deal at the 2025 NBA trade deadline, acquiring six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler to pair with superstar point guard Steph Curry and star forward Draymond Green. Of course, this gives the Warriors a team with multiple future Hall of Famers, but their championship window is very slim.
If the Warriors wanted to go all-in on Curry's limited time left in the league, making a push for another superstar-caliber player is undoubtedly in the cards. Could that player be Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James?
After LeBron James opted into his player option with the Lakers for the upcoming 2025-26 season, his future in LA was put into question. James' long-time agent, Rich Paul, fueled the idea of him leaving LA with a statement to ESPN's Shams Charania.
"LeBron wants to compete for a championship," Paul told ESPN. "He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all. We are very appreciative of the partnership that we've had for eight years with Jeanie [Buss] and Rob [Pelinka] and consider the Lakers as a critical part of his career.
"We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future. We do want to evaluate what's best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career. He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive and want what's best for him."
ESPN's Brian Windhorst reports that this statement from Rich Paul sparked plenty of trade talk around the league, as multiple teams considered making an offer for LeBron James, including the Golden State Warriors.
"One Eastern Conference executive was convinced James wanted out of LA," Windhorst wrote. "A handful of teams -- including the Golden State Warriors, who tried to trade for James in 2023-24 -- considered again whether to make an offer, sources said."
It is no secret that James would be open to teaming up with Warriors star Steph Curry, and it should not shock anyone if Golden State ultimately makes a move for the argued GOAT. Even though acquiring James would likely be a one-year rental, maybe two, it would be an extraordinary sight if fans were able to watch these two superstars team up and compete for a championship.