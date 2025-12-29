Warriors-Nets Injury Report: Will Steph Curry, Green, Butler Play Back-to-Back?

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are not on the injury report for Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Barring a late change, they will both play on the back end of a back-to-back after the Warriors (16-16) played the Raptors on Sunday.

Jimmy Butler is probable with back soreness.

Al Horford is not expected to play any back-to-backs this season. Because he played Sunday, he's out Monday. Seth Curry is once again out with sciatica.

As for the Nets (10-19), Haywood Highsmith (knee) is out, while Ziaire Williams (ankle) is probable.

Big Three Can't Afford Rest Due to Warriors' Place in Standings

A team with a better record would likely rest its 35-and-older stars on the back end of a back-to-back coming off a heavy minute load, but the Warriors don't have that luxury.

They lost a heartbreaker to the Raptors on Sunday, blowing a seven-point lead with under two minutes to go.

They are in eighth place in the Western Conference standings, trailing the Minnesota Timberwolves by four games for the sixth seed.

The fact that Curry, Green and Butler are likely playing shows much this game means to Steve Kerr.

The Nets have won seven of their last 10. They have the No. 1 defensive rating in that stretch, per NBA.com.

The Warriors will have to bring their A game to win this one.

Curry's Numbers This Season on 0 Days of Rest

You might think a 37-year-old would struggle playing back-to-backs, but that hasn't been the case for Curry.

He's played the back end of three back-to-backs this season, and he's averaging 33.3 points on 51.6 percent shooting. The Warriors are 2-1 in those games.

For his career, Curry is actually a slightly better scorer on zero days of rest than when he's rested.

0 Days Rest: 26.2 PPG

1 Day: 24.5 PPG

2 Days: 25.7 PPG

3 Days+: 22.9 PPG

But this time Curry is coming off a season-high 41 minutes, so there's no telling how he'll perform Monday.

Warriors to Get Firsthand Look at Trade Targets

Nic Claxton and Michael Porter Jr. are two potential Golden State trade targets. The Warriors will get a firsthand look at both Monday.

Aside from not being a floor-spacer, Claxton doesn't have any big weakness. He'd likely start for the Warriors and improve their interior scoring and rim defense.

Meanwhile, Porter could be the biggest prize of this trade season. He's averaging 25.8 points on 49.4 percent from the floor and 40.4 percent from three.

Heavy Sports' Sean Deveney reported that the Warriors have "weighed the possibility of a Porter deal." He wrote that the Nets are not enamored with Jonathan Kuminga, so this would likely have to be a three-team trade in which the Nets get at least one first-round pick and a third team gets Kuminga.

I've argued that the Warriors should be willing to send out two first-round picks to land Porter.

Not that one game should have a big say on the Warriors' trade deadline plans, but a big Porter performance might make Golden State more interested in him.