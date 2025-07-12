New Report on Warriors, Lakers Interest in Bradley Beal
The worst-kept secret around the NBA has been Bradley Beal's crumbling situation with the Phoenix Suns, and the two parties are expected to agree to a buyout at any point. The three-time All-Star has had a subpar tenure in Phoenix, filled with injury trouble and underwhelming performances alongside Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.
Still, once Beal hits the open market after his buyout, he is expected to have no trouble finding a new home. In fact, multiple teams could enter a sort of bidding war to win the "Beal sweepstakes," if that is an appropriate name.
While the LA Clippers remain the most likely suitor for Beal, a handful of other teams have emerged as potential destinations, including the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reports.
"There are several teams, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Lakers, who have shown interest in Beal, sources said," Siegel wrote. "...Even so, Beal joining the Clippers still seems like a given at this point, barring a drastic change."
While Beal seems like a lock to join the Clippers at this point, the Warriors are barely hanging on.
"Despite being mentioned in recent days as an emerging force to potentially poach Beal from Los Angeles, the Warriors' pursuit of the former All-Star has been exaggerated, sources said," Siegel continued. "Golden State, like several other teams, would surely give Beal a minimum contract if he were willing to accept such a deal and wanted to join them.
"Could this happen, and will the Warriors swoop in to steal Beal from the Clippers? Sure, anything is possible. However, it is unlikely that Beal will take a minimum contract."
While teams like the Warriors and Lakers have been in the conversation for Bradley Beal, the Clippers seem to be pulling away, and the move could happen at any point this offseason, likely during the NBA Summer League.