Skip to main content
Rare Footage of Steph Curry, Trae Young, and Pascal Siakam Practicing Together

Rare Footage of Steph Curry, Trae Young, and Pascal Siakam Practicing Together

This was a star-studded training camp.

The NBA off-season is slowly ramping up as we progress towards training camp. Part of that ramp-up includes players joining camps like the Rico Hines workouts, which gives fans a rare chance to see player pairings they've never seen before.

Most recently, fans were treated to the chance of seeing Steph Curry, Trae Young, Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, and Michael Porter Jr all work out together at UCLA.

Steph Curry and Trae Young in particular have been a dream pairing that NBA fans have been clamoring for. Some have looked at Trae as the next coming of Steph Curry, so it's always fun to see a moment where the present meets the future.

One interesting detail to notice in this video is seeing how good Michael Porter Jr looks. If the Denver Nuggets want to have any chance at competing for an NBA Championship, they'll need their young player to be available and healthy. With the way this season is shaping up, there will be multiple contenders in the west ranging from the Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets, and potentially the Phoenix Suns.

It's great to see Steph Curry is already back in a gym, getting ready for next season. That level of work ethic shows that Curry is ready for the commitment required to try and achieve a repeat with the Golden State Warriors and win his fifth ring.

Draymond Green Reveals Favorite Steph Curry Moment

Analyst: Finances Will Break Warriors Up

Video: Neymar Hits Steph Curry's 'Night Night' Celebration

USATSI_17123017_168390270_lowres
News

Rare Footage of Steph Curry, Trae Young, and Pascal Siakam Practicing Together

By Farbod Esnaashari1 minute ago
Jun 20, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green runs during the Golden State Warriors championship parade in downtown San Francisco. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
News

Draymond Green Had Blunt Bar at Wedding

By C.J. Peterson20 hours ago
Jun 8, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) talks with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the second quarter in game three of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
News

LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, other NBA Stars Arrive at Draymond Green's Wedding

By Joey Linn21 hours ago
hi-res-c0c5e4e7002ef831882fb2d2b2d46ada_crop_north
News

Lakers Legend Compares Steph Curry to Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal

By Joey LinnAug 15, 2022 11:38 PM EDT
p5iczjbcp4cnsrez_1621315721
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Neymar's 'Night Night' Celebration

By Joey LinnAug 15, 2022 8:42 PM EDT
USATSI_17733718_168390270_lowres
News

Rare Photo of Steph Curry, LeBron James, and Draymond Green Together

By Farbod EsnaashariAug 15, 2022 6:29 PM EDT
lebron-james-stephen-curry
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Bronny James' Monster Dunk

By Joey LinnAug 15, 2022 5:06 PM EDT
kevin_durant
News

Andre Iguodala Reveals Thoughts on Kevin Durant Trade Situation

By Joey LinnAug 15, 2022 1:57 PM EDT
cbfb5280-23e1-11eb-8a46-f186a810a22a_image_hires_144023
News

Jeremy Lin Reveals Untold Story of Steph Curry's Greatness

By Joey LinnAug 14, 2022 6:52 PM EDT