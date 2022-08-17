Rare Footage of Steph Curry, Trae Young, and Pascal Siakam Practicing Together

The NBA off-season is slowly ramping up as we progress towards training camp. Part of that ramp-up includes players joining camps like the Rico Hines workouts, which gives fans a rare chance to see player pairings they've never seen before.

Most recently, fans were treated to the chance of seeing Steph Curry, Trae Young, Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, and Michael Porter Jr all work out together at UCLA.

Steph Curry and Trae Young in particular have been a dream pairing that NBA fans have been clamoring for. Some have looked at Trae as the next coming of Steph Curry, so it's always fun to see a moment where the present meets the future.

One interesting detail to notice in this video is seeing how good Michael Porter Jr looks. If the Denver Nuggets want to have any chance at competing for an NBA Championship, they'll need their young player to be available and healthy. With the way this season is shaping up, there will be multiple contenders in the west ranging from the Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets, and potentially the Phoenix Suns.

It's great to see Steph Curry is already back in a gym, getting ready for next season. That level of work ethic shows that Curry is ready for the commitment required to try and achieve a repeat with the Golden State Warriors and win his fifth ring.

