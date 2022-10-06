Report: Draymond Green Apologized to Warriors After Fight With Jordan Poole

Still expected to receive discipline after forcefully striking Jordan Poole in an altercation at practice, Draymond Green reportedly apologized to his Golden State Warriors teammates for allowing things to escalate in that way. In a recent report, Jason Dumas of KRON4 news revealed that Green was apologetic after the incident, feeling as of he let the team down by resorting to physical violence.

These incidents are not entirely uncommon in professional sports, but when they rise to the level that this one did, with Green striking Poole, organizations are forced to take disciplinary action. The extent of that discipline is still to be determined, and will be a tough decision for the Warriors to make with their championship ring ceremony set for opening night.

With Green having already apologized, the hope is that all sides can move forward without this lingering over the team. Fresh off another championship, the Warriors hope to defend their title this year, and cannot do that with internal friction between two of their most important players.

Once Draymond has been issued his punishment, this is a story the Warriors hope they can leave behind them. The Western Conference is loaded this season, and while Golden State projects to be on top again, any lack of focus could allow some other contender to take their spot. That is what the team ultimately hopes to avoid.

