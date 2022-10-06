Report: Draymond Green 'Forcefully Struck' Jordan Poole at Warriors Practice

In a recent article from Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic, it was reported that the Golden State Warriors had a physical altercation take place at practice between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Green reportedly "forcefully struck" Poole before the two were separated.

The Warriors reportedly stopped practice, and while Charania and Slater noted that Poole and Green are known to "regularly get into verbal arguments," team management believes a line was crossed this time, and disciplinary action is likely imminent for Green.

A lot has been made this offseason about the looming contract decisions the Warriors will have to make with their extension-eligible players. The sense around the league is that one of Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, and Andrew Wiggins will not be extended. This altercation likely had nothing to do with contract disputes or anything related to extension talks, but that could be a topic that is weighing on the minds of players like Green and Poole, possibly adding additional stress to this part of the summer.

Fights like these are obviously not what teams want to occur, but they are also not entirely foreign to professional sports teams. They are often resolved after disciplinary action, and that is likely what will take place in this instance. As mentioned in the report from Slater and Charania, more details are still to follow.

