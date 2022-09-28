Skip to main content
Steph Curry Follows Suga From BTS on Instagram

The two superstars are about to become friends.

It looks like the world may get a new iconic bromance duo - Steph Curry and Suga from BTS.

After receiving some love from Suga on social media, Steph Curry is now following the global sensation on Instagram. Earlier in the week, Suga showed his fandom for Steph Curry and the Warriors by showing his own custom-made Golden State Warriors jersey.

Shortly thereafter, Steph Curry showed his own love to Suga, by stating "Love the jersey SUGA!! See you soon." The end result of this was a brand new Instagram follow.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have officially landed in Japan for their exhibition matchup against the Washington Wizards. Inside the Warriors just spent the summer in Japan, and the excitement in the area over the matchup is palpable. Fans have been wanting to see both Steph Curry and Rui Hachimura for years, and now they'll finally get the chance to see both in action.

It's safe to assume both Steph Curry and Suga from BTS will finally have their fated encounter now that they're both in Japan. Both the K-POP world and NBA world will see a new duo on levels it's never seen before. There have been K-POP and NBA crossovers in the past, like BamBam from GOT7 and Andrew Wiggins, but neither of those two is on the levels of Steph Curry and Suga. It's going to be fascinating witnessing the tremendous level of engagement their meeting will bring.

