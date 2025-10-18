Steph Curry Has One Mission When Warriors Face Lakers on Opening Night
Steph Curry may be entering his 17th NBA season at the age of 37, but he's still as focused as ever.
Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers is game one of the regular season for Curry and the Warriors, but he wants his team to enter it with a sense of urgency.
After the Warriors lost to the LA Clippers in their final preseason game on Friday night, Curry described his sense of urgency heading into opening night against the Lakers.
What is Curry's Mission on Opening Night?
Simply put, Steph Curry wants the Golden State Warriors to play with a sense of intentionality and urgency as they open their season.
"It's the same mission every year," Curry said. "Last year we accomplished it, and then the wheels fell off a little bit. You don't really wanna fast forward too much, or panic if it doesn't go well to begin with, but you wanna have intentionality on how you're trying to start out on both ends of the floor."
Last season, the Golden State Warriors looked like a completely different team after they traded for Jimmy Butler. It seemed like they immediately transformed into a championship-contender, and Curry wants his team to keep that same momentum as they start the new season.
"Understanding that, again, we're a team that is building on a foundation we had last year, so we want to win the first game," Curry said. "That's kind of how you take it, and it's exciting knowing we're starting on the road against a team that, 'Bron's (LeBron James) not playing but, is lethal, with Luka (Dončić). Good test to start out and hopefully we can hit the ground running."
How Have the Warriors Looked in the Preseason?
While the Warriors have had some solid moments in the preseason, Steph Curry included, they've largely looked incomplete all preseason. The team has been playing without Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody, and De'Anthony Melton for nearly all of the preseason.
At the same time, they clearly need to play with more focus and have less turnovers. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr would be the first to admit that.
"So yeah, I mean we definitely had a turnover problem throughout the preseason, but I’m confident when the lights go on Tuesday, our guys will be locked in," Kerr admitted. "We didn't have a lot of consistent lineups in the preseason; we had a lot of mix-and-match lineups. But that’s not an excuse for the careless ones. We’ve got to improve."
While the Warriors want to enter opening night with a sense of major urgency, fans need to remember that Tuesday night is game one of 82.