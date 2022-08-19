Skip to main content
Steph Curry Reveals Favorite 'Night Night' Celebration

Steph Curry Reveals Favorite 'Night Night' Celebration

Many athletes have imitated Steph Curry's celebration, but he has one favorite.

When Steph Curry did his first 'Night Night' gesture it wasn't just a celebration, it created a movement among all athletes and celebrities. Soon thereafter, we saw some of the biggest names in sports like Neymar imitate the celebration. There is one athlete in particular who imitated it that Curry considers his favorite.

Curry revealed to Nick DePaula that Alex Morgan's celebration was actually his favorite. 

“Alex Morgan is probably my favorite because she had the [CONCACAF Women’s Championship] trophy with her and hit the 'Night Night,' and we were able to post it,” Curry told DePaula.

One of the coolest things for Curry to experience in the entire movement is just how big the celebration has become.

“But to know that you cemented a moment that’s on the biggest of stages, and people are inspired by it and want to have fun with whatever they’re doing with it — they’ve taken their own spin on it and have had some creativity with it," Curry said."

No matter how many times Curry sees the celebration, it always puts a smile on his face because it reminds him of his historic playoff run. It's a reminder of how influential he is as a person and an athlete.

"Every time I see it, I still crack a smile because it makes me go back to our playoff run and just how powerful sports are in terms of the collective community and everybody being inspired by what everyone else is doing," Curry said. "To know that they were watching and taking it to their arenas is dope."\

Steph Curry wasn't the first to do a 'Night Night' celebration, it's been done in professional wrestling and in other avenues. However, he'll never claim to be the originator of it.

"I’ve told people before I know there’s people that did the symbol before me."

Draymond Green Reveals Favorite Steph Curry Moment

Analyst: Finances Will Break Warriors Up

Video: Neymar Hits Steph Curry's 'Night Night' Celebration

USATSI_18315843_168390270_lowres
News

Steph Curry Reveals Favorite 'Night Night' Celebration

By Farbod Esnaashari
sporting-news-2022-photo-with-watermark-1695351c-1384-4bae-9d13-4789ef0623b5
News

ESPN Analyst Reveals Warriors' Biggest Threat

By Joey Linn
1360714364.0
News

Warriors Slated to have Most Nationally Televised Games in NBA

By C.J. Peterson
USATSI_18569430_168390270_lowres
News

Mark Cuban Says Andrew Wiggins Was Warriors' Key to Defeating Mavericks

By Farbod Esnaashari
20222501-warriors-high-five-vs-mavericks-cropped
News

Andrew Wiggins Reveals Extra Motivation During Championship Run

By Joey Linn
USATSI_17123017_168390270_lowres
News

Rare Footage of Steph Curry, Trae Young, and Pascal Siakam Practicing Together

By Farbod Esnaashari
Jun 20, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green runs during the Golden State Warriors championship parade in downtown San Francisco. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
News

Draymond Green Had Blunt Bar at Wedding

By C.J. Peterson
Jun 8, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) talks with Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the second quarter in game three of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
News

LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, other NBA Stars Arrive at Draymond Green's Wedding

By Joey Linn
hi-res-c0c5e4e7002ef831882fb2d2b2d46ada_crop_north
News

Lakers Legend Compares Steph Curry to Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal

By Joey Linn