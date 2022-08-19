Steph Curry Reveals Favorite 'Night Night' Celebration

When Steph Curry did his first 'Night Night' gesture it wasn't just a celebration, it created a movement among all athletes and celebrities. Soon thereafter, we saw some of the biggest names in sports like Neymar imitate the celebration. There is one athlete in particular who imitated it that Curry considers his favorite.

Curry revealed to Nick DePaula that Alex Morgan's celebration was actually his favorite.

“Alex Morgan is probably my favorite because she had the [CONCACAF Women’s Championship] trophy with her and hit the 'Night Night,' and we were able to post it,” Curry told DePaula.

One of the coolest things for Curry to experience in the entire movement is just how big the celebration has become.

“But to know that you cemented a moment that’s on the biggest of stages, and people are inspired by it and want to have fun with whatever they’re doing with it — they’ve taken their own spin on it and have had some creativity with it," Curry said."

No matter how many times Curry sees the celebration, it always puts a smile on his face because it reminds him of his historic playoff run. It's a reminder of how influential he is as a person and an athlete.

"Every time I see it, I still crack a smile because it makes me go back to our playoff run and just how powerful sports are in terms of the collective community and everybody being inspired by what everyone else is doing," Curry said. "To know that they were watching and taking it to their arenas is dope."\

Steph Curry wasn't the first to do a 'Night Night' celebration, it's been done in professional wrestling and in other avenues. However, he'll never claim to be the originator of it.

"I’ve told people before I know there’s people that did the symbol before me."

Related Articles:

Draymond Green Reveals Favorite Steph Curry Moment

Analyst: Finances Will Break Warriors Up

Video: Neymar Hits Steph Curry's 'Night Night' Celebration