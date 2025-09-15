Steph Curry Reveals His 'Welcome to the NBA' Moment With Kobe Bryant
Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry will go down as an NBA Hall of Famer when his career is all said and done, no doubt about it. When it comes to his all-time ranking, some will have him as high as the Top 10, especially given the changes his play style made to the game of basketball.
However, long before he was this game-changing player who had defenses glued to him and was a two-time league MVP, Curry was just a lottery pick guard trying to prove himself in the NBA after a legendary collegiate career. A question many are asked about their NBA journey is their welcome to the league moment, when they get a taste of what the NBA is really like.
Going on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Curry was about a story in his book about the late-great Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers, sharing what ended up being his welcome to the NBA moment.
"A preseason game. I got switched on to him. And he was giving me those, like, body blows with his elbows," Curry shared. "And then my naive self is looking at the ref, like, asking for a call. Like they're going to give me a call over Kobe Bryant. And then he caught the ball, did a little left-shoulder fadeaway, and then ran down the court."
Curry shared that three years later, after making a shot on Bryant, it was a "passing of the torch" moment with the Lakers legend giving his respects to the Warriors guard.
Curry's Career vs Bryant
Curry and Bryant matched up 15 times in their careers before the Lakers star decided to hang it up after the 2015-16 season. In those matchups, Bryant took the edge with a 9-6 record over the Warriors. Across those 15 games, he averaged 26.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists, with the last three contests coming much later in his career. However, he did give Curry 44 points twice.
As for Curry's averages, he averaged 22.9 points, 7.3 assists, and 4.9 rebounds, but had the best scoring performance between the two with a 47-point effort in an April 12th, 2013, loss to the Lakers at the Staples Center.
The two got the matchup at the peak of their powers, but there's no doubt they are both two of the best guards to ever play in the NBA, and will be remembered as such.