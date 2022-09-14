Steph Curry Reveals How Much Longer He Can Play

Nobody can play sports at a high level forever, but Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has been able to delay the aging process. Having turned 34-years-old in March, Steph proceeded to have arguably the most dominant playoff run of his career, capturing his fourth title and first Finals MVP award. Continuing to get better with age, Steph has caused people to wonder when he might start slowing down.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Steph predicted he can play for at least four more seasons, which is the duration of his current contract. Joking that championships keep getting in the way, Steph opened up about the uncertainty that surrounds the aging process.

"There are more thoughts, as you get older, of that healthy insecurity: 'How long can this go?'" Curry told Rolling Stone's Matt Sullivan. "I'm not afraid of what's next, but the invisibility -- the fact that when you're in your actual prime, you're not thinking anything else -- now I have a healthy balance of both."

During an appearance on the "Dubs Talk" podcast, Steph's dad Dell Curry also predicted at least four more years of dominance for his son.

"Watching him play at 34, he can stay at this level," Dell Curry said. "I think if he can be productive on the floor, he might not score 30 [points] a game, but you're gonna have to guard him. That's important to have on your team, someone that you have to guard... He still has the drive, he wants to win more. He's hungry to win more. He has a four-year deal coming up, he can easily play at this level throughout that contract."

Steph's shooting ability will allow his game to age gracefully, but his elite conditioning could delay the aging process even longer. According to him and his dad, four more years may be the sweet spot.

Related Articles

Exclusive: Ronnie 2K Talks 2K23, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Lil Wayne, and More

Former Warriors Star Ranks Steph, Klay, and Draymond as Best Trio Ever

Shaquille O'Neal Places Steph Curry With LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant