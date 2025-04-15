Steph Curry's Status for Warriors vs Grizzlies Play-In Game

Inside The Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have revealed Steph Curry's status against the Memphis Grizzlies

Dec 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In their regular-season finale on Sunday, the Golden State Warriors fell to the LA Clippers in possibly the most important game of the season, and have now fallen into the play-in tournament as a result.

The Warriors now have to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night, as the winner punches their ticket into the playoffs, while the loser is sent to a win-or-go-home game against the Sacramento Kings or Dallas Mavericks.

Warriors superstar Steph Curry is coming off an incredible performance in Sunday's loss, dropping 36 points on 10-20 shooting from the field and 7-12 from three-point range. Curry has been dealing with a few injuries, prominently a recent sprained right thumb, but he will be good to go for Tuesday's game.

The Warriors have left Curry off of Tuesday's injury report, clearing him for the huge play-in tournament matchup.

Curry, 37, is averaging 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game this season with 44.8/39.7/93.3 shooting splits. In such a big game, the Warriors cannot afford to have their stars injured, so luckily Curry is good to go against Memphis.

In his last matchup against the Grizzlies, Curry dropped 52 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, and 5 steals on 16-31 shooting from the field and 12-20 from deep in a win. If Curry can get anywhere near that level on Tuesday night, the Warriors should be punching their ticket to the playoffs.

The Warriors and Grizzlies are set to face off at 7:00 p.m. PST on Tuesday in Golden State.

