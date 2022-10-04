Steph Curry Voted as Best Point Guard in NBA

Steph Curry is the best point guard in the NBA, and he's been the best point guard in the NBA for roughly a decade - it's not even up for debate anymore.

NBA GMs conducted their annual poll and gave Steph Curry some very high praise. The GMs have overwhelmingly voted Curry as the best point guard in the NBA. Curry was voted as the best point guard by 72% of GMs, Luka Doncic received 14% of the vote, Chris Paul received 10%, and Trae Young received 3%. By comparison, last year Steph Curry won the vote by 57%. Within a year, Steph Curry received an extra 15% from GMs on the topic of being the best point guard.

Curry received other praise from GMs as well, he was additionally voted as the 3rd best shooting guard in the NBA. He nearly overwhelmingly won the category of being the best pure shooter, securing the win at 91%. Curry was also voted as the best player in the NBA at moving without the ball, at another overwhelming 81%. If you thought the compliments stopped there, you'd be wrong - Curry was also voted as the second-best leader in the NBA at 22%. He's now usurped Kevin Durant as the player GMs want to take the final shot in a game, with 55% of the vote. GMs also believe Curry forces teams to make the most adjustments in the NBA, with another overwhelming 52% of the vote - the next highest was Giannis at 14%.

If there's one thing to be taken from the GMs polls this year, it's the fact that last season belonged to Steph Curry. The amount of success he received has carried over into this season, and now everyone is truly starting to recognize his greatness again.

