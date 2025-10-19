Steve Kerr Remains Undecided On Starting Lineup vs Lakers
The Golden State Warriors saw the Los Angeles Lakers twice during their five-game preseason schedule, but will see them to start the season for the second half of the NBA's opening night for the 2025-26 season. While fans won't get to see Steph Curry face off against LeBron James, there's still plenty of star power expected to be present.
The Lakers aren't the only team battling injuries, with Golden State set to be without guard Moses Moody after he suffered an injury during the preseason. Therefore, Steve Kerr has a decision to make on his starting lineup, and it seems as though the four-time NBA Championship-winning head coach still hasn't made his decision on his starting five for Game 1 of 82.
Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Kerr said that he hasn't decided on his starting five yet, but said Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler will all be included, assuming Butler is healthy and good to go. As for the fourth and fifth starters, Kerr shared that he's leaning toward third-year guard Brandin Podziemski, but his uncertain about the fifth starter.
As for the options on that fifth starter, it's most likely to come down to Al Horford and Jonathan Kuminga, but Kerr handed at least two starts to 17 different players last season. Therefore, if Golden State wants to prioritize spacing with both Green and Butler on the floor, adding a floor-spacing big man like Quinten Post to the lineup could make a lot of sense.
How Does Golden State Stack Up Against The Lakers?
According to JJ Redick, when speaking to the media, he confirmed that the Lakers will start Luka Doncic, Gabe Vincent, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and Deandre Ayton against Golden State on Tuesday.
If Kerr wants to match up based on the Lakers' starting lineup, he might lean toward Kuminga or even Gary Payton II to provide more defense against a smaller Los Angeles lineup. While Green could definitely see defensive matchups against Doncic, the Warriors would likely benefit by having Payton II in there to serve as the primary point of attack defender, especially with Moody sidelined.
Regardless, Golden State has experimented with plenty of different lineups and combinations during the preseason, so there's no telling how much time the starting five will see all together on the court on opening night, especially if Al Horford isn't included.
Tip-off on Tuesday between the Lakers and Warriors is set for 10:00 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock.