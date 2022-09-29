Video: Steph Curry and Klay Thompson Hilariously Take on Sumo Wrestler in Japan

Skip to main content
Video: Steph Curry and Klay Thompson Hilariously Take on Sumo Wrestler

You read this headline correctly.

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and the Golden State Warriors have touched down in Japan and the team is having the time of their lives as the country is revamping opening from COVID-19.

Curry started his trip by meeting the iconic K-POP superstar Suga from BTS. Second, on the agenda was something a bit more unexpected. A sumo wrestler actually came into the Warriors practice, where he took on both Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

As expected, Curry couldn't move the wrestler at all. Fortunately for Steph, he'll never need skills like that to be successful on the basketball court and has no aspirations to become a future sumo wrestler.

Klay was second to take on the sumo wrestler, and he didn't fare any better than his Splash Brother. Klay definitely had a much more aggressive attempt than Steph Curry, but he was still easily dispatched. As he tried to push harder, the wrestler quickly moved him to the side. Even though Klay couldn't pose as a physical threat, in typical Klay fashion, he was all smiles.

The Golden State Warriors are lined up to take on the Washington Wizards in what should be a very fun preseason matchup in Japan. For as big of stars as Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are, Rui Hachimura is a huge name in Japan himself. It should be fun to see who the crowd roots for.

Exclusive: Ronnie 2K Talks 2K23, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Lil Wayne, and More

Former Warriors Star Ranks Steph, Klay, and Draymond as Best Trio Ever

Shaquille O'Neal Places Steph Curry With LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant

