Fan Ejected from Warriors-Celtics After Pulling Steph Curry's Arm in Tunnel

A fan was ejected from Wednesday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics at TD Garden after they pulled Stephen Curry's arm while Curry was walking in the tunnel to the locker room.

Here is a video of the arm pull.

Curry missed his 19th consecutive game on Wednesday, which was a Celtics 120-99 win.

Curry Knee Injury Update

ESPN's Shams Charania reported Wednesday that there's "cautious optimism" that Curry will return to the court by the end of the month.

He suffered his knee injury on Jan. 30 against the Pistons. Recently, he's been doing individual workouts, but he hasn't practiced with the team.

It seems like Curry will return between March 23 and March 29. The Warriors play the Mavericks on March 23, the Nets on March 25, the Wizards on March 27 and the Nuggets on March 29.

Warriors Need Curry to Climb Up West Standings

In his 19-game absence, the Warriors have gone 6-13. Overall this season, Golden State is 10-20 without Curry.

On Wednesday, the Trail Blazers passed the Warriors for ninth in the Western Conference standings, but it wasn't all bad news for the Dubs.

The Clippers lost to the 24-26 Pelicans despite Kawhi Leonard returning to the lineup from his ankle injury and scoring 25 points in 29 minutes.

Here are the up-to-date standings for the eighth spot in the West:

8. Clippers 34-35

9. Trail Blazers 34-36

10. Warriors 33-36

Getting eighth would give the Warriors two chances to make the playoffs via the play-in tournament.

Getting ninth or worse would force the Warriors to win both of their play-in tournament games.