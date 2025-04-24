Warriors Announce Jimmy Butler Injury Update After Fall vs Rockets Game 2
The Golden State Warriors handily took down the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday, taking a 1-0 series lead while making a statement on the road.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, Game 2 has not gone as smoothly.
The Warriors stayed in Houston for a huge Game 2 matchup on Wednesday, but things took a scary turn just eight minutes into the game. Going up for a rebound, Warriors star Jimmy Butler got undercut by Rockets rookie Amen Thompson and took a hard fall to the ground.
Butler ultimately walked to the locker room under his own power, but was ruled out of the game due to a pelvic contusion. Butler finished his night with just three points and two rebounds on 1-2 shooting from the field through eight minutes.
Butler is, undoubtedly, one of the most important players in this series. The Warriors cannot afford for Butler to miss too much time, but they will find out the severity of the injury soon. The Warriors have announced that Butler will undergo an MRI on Thursday.
In their Game 1 win, Butler dropped 25 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 steals on 10-19 shooting from the field, helping co-star Steph Curry make a statement to open their first playoffs as teammates.
Butler and Curry entered Wednesday's game with a 22-5 record when sharing the court, and have looked to ride their hot hand into the postseason with championship aspirations. Butler's injury could drastically change Golden State's playoff outlook, as the franchise is certainly hoping for the best.