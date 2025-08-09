Warriors Could Solve Jonathan Kuminga Contract With This Solution
No team in the NBA is more stuck right now than the Golden State Warriors. The team has been dealing with a Jonathan Kuminga elephant in the room in the problem for months, and now it's impacted them so much that their free agency has been in limbo.
The Warriors have been linked to Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton for months, but no movement has occurred. At the same time, the Sacramento King have been at a standstill as they try to navigate whether or not they're trading for Kuminga.
It's no secret that Jonathan Kuminga wants a large contract from the Warriors, and Golden State doesn't believe he's quite worth that. So what's the solution?
The Jonathan Kuminga Solution
According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Jonathan Kuminga contract situation could potentially be solved with a player option.
“I think that Jonathan Kuminga’s side would take this one-plus-one situation with Golden State, this two-year, $45 million offer that’s been on the table if he were to get a player option in year two,” Fischer said.
Fischer went on to add that the Golden State Warriors should rather have a team option than a player option.
“But I was told yesterday (Aug. 6) from various sources that Golden State is going to be holding firm that the second year is going to be a team option," Fischer added. "And that’s kind of where the staring contest is at.”
Who is in the Right?
The biggest problem with this situation is that neither the Golden State Warriors nor Jonathan Kuminga is in the wrong. From the Warriors' side, they can not haphazardly trade Kuminga without a great offer on the table. With the way the current market is looking, there are not going to be any great offers for Kuminga.
From Kuminga's side, he's absolutely been wronged by the Golden State Warriors. Last season should have been the moment to give Kuminga a chance to prove himself, but instead, he was benched for the majority of the season. Kuminga is well within his rights to believe that the Warriors stunted his growth.
At only 22 years old, Kuminga should be getting a chance to develop, and the Warriors should not be giving up on him. If another two years go by without being able to have legitimate playing time, then Kuminga may see his NBA career change on a different trajectory.