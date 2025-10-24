Warriors Disclose Hopeful Moses Moody Return Date on Thursday
The Golden State Warriors might've taken a long time this past offseason to make signings official and fill out their roster, but they reminded everyone on opening night why they were one of the best teams in the NBA to end the 2024-25 season. Taking down the Los Angeles Lakers 119-109, the Warriors now divert their attention to Thursday night for a contest versus the Denver Nuggets.
It's a busy opening week for the Warriors, who will turn around to face the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday on the second night of a back-to-back. While the top headline in Portland is currently surrounding their head coach Chauncey Billups' arrest on Thursday, the Warriors are looking toward what could be the return of one of their key players.
According to ESPN's Anthony Slater, Steve Kerr informed the media that the team hopes guard Moses Moody will make his season debut on Friday at Portland. Moody had surgery on his thumb to repair a torn UCL during the preseason, keeping him out of the season opener against the Lakers and Thursday's contest against the Nuggets.
What Does Moody Mean To This Golden State Team?
Given how Jonathan Kuminga opened the season and Brandin Podziemski's role on the team, there's truly no telling if Moody will be inserted back into Golden State's starting lineup, as he finished last regular season starting in the team's final 28 games.
Regardless, whether or not he's starting or coming off the bench, it's clear through the contract Golden State gave him and his play last season that he'll be a key contributor on this team. Outside of his ability to shoot from three, Moody brings value as a point of attack defender for Golden State. While Kuminga handled a lot of those duties on Tuesday, Moody will contribute there as well.
From what fans saw in Moody's two preseason games this year before being sidelined, he looks to build upon his performance last year. He had 19 points on 5-for-7 shooting from three in the team's preseason opener against the Lakers, and followed that with 10 points and two made threes in his final preseason action.
Factoring in his ability to shoot and defend, Moody gives Kerr plenty of flexibility to put him in lineups for Golden State. If he is ready to go for the Warriors' game in Portland, fans can tune in to his season debut at 10:00 p.m. EST.