Warriors Make Big Decision on Al Horford's Playing Time for 2026 NBA Season
As the Golden State Warriors fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Semifinals, losing in five games after dropping four straight following a Game 1 victory, the series unraveled when Stephen Curry suffered a hamstring injury.
Without Curry, the Warriors struggled to generate consistent offense and turned the ball over more times than they did all year, averaging 15 turnovers per game in the series.
While Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga stepped up admirably, and Kuminga averaged 20.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists against the Timberwolves, the lack of depth and the physical toll of the postseason became apparent.
The Warriors' cautious approach with newly acquired Al Horford stems directly from the lessons they learned during last season's disappointing playoff series against the Timberwolves.
Kerr Confirms Load Management
Head coach Steve Kerr confirmed on Monday that the team will have a strict load management plan for the 39-year-old big man throughout the year.
"Steve Kerr reconfirmed that Al Horford will not play both ends of the Warriors' back-to-backs this season," according to Kenzo Fukuda.
"Golden State has 15 back-to-backs this season. Whether Horford sits the front or back end will be vary depending on the situation and decided with Rick Celebrini," Fukuda mentioned.
Horford is entering his 18th NBA season, making him one of the oldest active players in the league. The physical toll of an 82-game season, combined with the Warriors' fast-paced system, makes load management essential for this Golden State team.
By resting Horford periodically, Golden State can keep him fresh for critical matchups and, more importantly, the postseason.
Horford's Impact
Despite the age on the calendar, Horford remains incredibly effective.
Last season with the Celtics, he averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists across 60 regular-season appearances while averaging 27.6 minutes in a versatile role. His basketball IQ, positioning, and ability to space the floor are skills that won't go away with age.
His ability to stretch defenses creates perfect spacing for Stephen Curry and the Warriors' motion offense. Playing just 20 minutes per night in a reserve role could maximize his impact while preserving his body, because his game has never relied on elite athleticism.
If Golden State can keep Horford healthy and effective through May and June, this load management strategy will look smart.
He's a high-IQ player whose impact comes from passing, solid screen-setting, and veteran leadership, so he can thrive in a reduced role throughout the season, and the Warriors will certainly need his presence. He's set to make his regular season debut with the Warriors on Tuesday when they face the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 p.m. EST.