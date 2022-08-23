Warriors Star Trains With Toronto Raptors Players

As the NBA season ramps up, more and more players have joined together at training camps to get their skills sharpened. Most recently, Draymond Green was seen training with Raptors stars Pascal Siakam and Fred Vanvleet at the Rico Hines camp.

Years ago, Draymond Green gave Pascal Siakam huge praise during the 2019 NBA Finals, when Siakam started evolving as a player on the offensive end.

"You gotta take your hat off to him, regardless of this game, you've still got to take your hat off to him even before this game," Green said in 2019. "What he's been able to accomplish this year, he's become a guy. He put a lot of work in to get there, and I respect that."

When it comes to players that have been able to overcome their situations and evolve into something much greater than expected, both Pascal Siakam and Fred Vanvleet should be on the tops of those lists. Pascal Siakam in particular has one of the most inspiring NBA stories about succeeding in the grind. He was the 27th pick, a D-League champion, D-League MVP, Most Improved Player, NBA Champion, All NBA 2nd-Team, and an NBA All-Star. It's a story that will always deserve its praise.

For Warriors fans, it has to feel good seeing Draymond Green getting his reps in early. The 2022 NBA Finals were a bit of a struggle for him offensively, so putting in work can only be a good thing.

