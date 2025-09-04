Why Jonathan Kuminga Could Follow in Cam Thomas' Footsteps
The Golden State Warriors and restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga have been in a standoff throughout the entire 2025 offseason, as the two sides cannot seem to agree on a new deal. With training camp less than a month away, the Warriors would like to solve this issue sooner rather than later, but Kuminga is content with waiting.
The NBA's restricted free agent market has been rough this offseason, as the first domino finally fell on Thursday morning. Cam Thomas agreed to the qualifying offer with the Brooklyn Nets, which will give him $6 million for the 2025-26 season before he hits unrestricted free agency next summer.
While this is a risk for Thomas, the Nets were not willing to give him the money that he wanted, so now he is able to bet on himself and hit the open market next offseason.
Could Kuminga follow in Thomas' footsteps?
Kuminga has been in a similar situation, as he is using the qualifying offer as leverage over the Warriors, but the team is not budging. Kuminga's qualifying offer is worth $7.9 million, which includes a no-trade clause and would allow him to hit unrestricted free agency next offseason.
Kuminga reportedly does not want to be a "pawn" for the Warriors, as they simply want him to sign to this two-year, $45 million deal with a team option, so that they can trade him during the 2025-26 season. By signing the qualifying offer, a trade is taken off the table, and the power is put back into Kuminga's hands.
Of course, it is fair for a player to want to be used as trade bait, especially when they see themselves as a star-caliber player. However, is accepting the qualifying offer the best move for Kuminga?
It was made clear this offseason that Kuminga does not have much interest around the NBA, as only a couple of teams were interested in exploring a sign-and-trade with the Warriors to acquire him. Of course, things could be better next offseason, but they could also be worse.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr benched Kuminga entirely heading into the 2025 postseason, so what's to say he does not bench the 22-year-old forward for the 2025-26 season? Kuminga is betting on two things if he signs the qualifying offer. One, he actually gets enough playing time to prove his worth before hitting the open market. Two, he avoids any injuries while not having any guaranteed money down the line.
Accepting the qualifying offer is a very risky move for Kuminga, and neither he nor the Warriors should want him to take it. However, things seem to be trending in that direction.