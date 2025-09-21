Would A Potential LeBron James-Steph Curry Partnership Work Amid Trade Rumors?
The Golden State Warriors under Steve Kerr are one of the most successful dynasties in NBA history. In the season Kerr took over, he helped lead the team to the NBA Finals, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers. They'd make five straight NBA Finals, winning three of them and then capturing another in 2022. However, time is ticking if they want to capture a fifth title with Steph Curry.
With the Western Conference now so much more competitive, as the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, and Houston Rockets have all dramatically improved, the Warriors might need another star player on their team to try to compete. If the Warriors are able to retain Jonathan Kuminga on a trade-friendly deal, they could acquire another co-star for Curry, especially if Jimmy Butler regresses.
While Giannis Antetokounmpo is a name that's been thrown around, the reality is that Golden State likely wouldn't be able to compete with the trade packages other teams around the league could offer. However, one player they very well could land, if his team is willing to part ways, is LeBron James.
As shared by ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, James is still viewed as a dream target for the Warriors, alongside Antetokounmpo. So, assuming that the Warriors could pull off a trade for James involving Kuminga and likely Butler for salary-matching purposes, what would the pairing of the two NBA legends look like in Golden State?
Exploring A Potential James-Curry Partnership
James might not be a sharpshooter per se, but he would be able to space the floor better than the likes of Kuminga, Butler, or Draymond Green. Therefore, the Warriors would be able to use offensive sets where both Curry and James can be effective off the ball. With James set to be 41 years old by mid-season, giving him more off-ball opportunities might make the most sense.
Additionally, the high IQ of James would give the Warriors another playmaker, and assuming that Golden State could retain players like Buddy Hield, Quinten Post, Brandin Podziemski, and Moses Moody, James would have several shooters to find on the perimeter.
Furthermore, there's no denying that James and Curry being on the same team would lead to some highlight reel moments together, from crazy alley-oop passes to circus shots. Age and injury concerns would be something to factor in, but if they were both healthy by playoff time, they would be a tough out regardless of the matchup.