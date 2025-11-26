Warriors Announce Positive De'Anthony Melton Injury Update

The Golden State Warriors announced that De'Anthony Melton was assigned to Santa Cruz to scrimmage with the G League team on Wednesday.

Melton hasn't played since tearing his ACL on Nov. 12, 2024.

Jonathan Kuminga, who is also nearing a return from his knee injury, and Gui Santos were assigned to Santa Cruz to scrimmage. Both could be back with Golden State for the team's Saturday game against New Orleans.

What the Warriors Will Get When Melton Returns

Melton played just six games before getting injured last year, but he made quite the impression. He had a plus-9.4 net rating, per Cleaning the Glass, which ranked second on the team.

After coming off the bench in his first four games, Melton started and helped lead the Warriors to impressive wins against the Thunder and Mavericks.

- 11/10 @OKC: 19 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL, 5 3PT, +8

- 11/12 vs. DAL: 14 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 2 3PT, +12

Melton has a reputation as a two-way player due to strong point-of-attack defense and solid three-point shooting (career 36.9 percent). That has been reflected in his on/off stats.

Melton has had a positive net rating in six of his seven seasons. His 2023-24 plus-10.3 net rating with the 76ers ranked in the 93rd percentile. His 2019-20 plus-10.1 rating with the Memphis Grizzlies ranked in the 94th percentile.

What His Return Will Mean for the Rotation

At 6'2", Melton will usually be tasked with guarding opposing point guards while filling the shooting guard role on offense.

Steve Kerr tried some ultra-small lineups with Melton last year, including one with Stephen Curry, Gary Payton II and Melton on the floor as well as another with Brandin Podziemski, Melton and Buddy Hield playing together.

So it wouldn't be accurate to say Melton will outright replace the Hield or Payton minutes, but he'd likely cut into them.

A week ago, I pointed out that Hield could be close to getting benched. Though he's coming off one of his best games of the season on Monday, he still seems like the player who would lose the most minutes from a Melton return.

My guess is Melton wouldn't immediately start, but he'd be in the running to start eventually.

When the Warriors want to play a small starting lineup, they could go with Curry, Melton, Moses Moody, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.

For bigger lineups, they could replace Melton with Quinten Post and have Melton play a big role off the bench.