3-Team Giannis Trade Idea Would Send Warriors 5-Time All-Star Wing

The Golden State Warriors are unlikely to land Giannis Antetokounmpo for themselves, but they should try to get a piece from the outgoing package going to the rebuilding Milwaukee Bucks.

The Stein Line's Marc Stein reported Friday that if the Celtics trade Jaylen Brown for Antetokounmpo, several teams will try to get Brown from the Bucks.

He did not list the Warriors as one of those teams, but you have to believe the Dubs would at least try to get the five-time All-Star wing.

Below is a three-team trade idea that would bring Brown to the Bay.

Trade Idea

Celtics get: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Warriors get: Jaylen Brown

Bucks get: Jimmy Butler, Hugo Gonzalez, 2026 No. 11 pick (via Warriors), 2026 No. 27 pick (via Celtics), 2027 first-round pick (via Celtics), 2028 first-round pick (via Warriors), 2031 first-round pick (via Celtics), 2032 first-round pick (via Warriors)

Why the Celtics Do It

The Celtics would be giving up Jaylen Brown, Hugo Gonzalez and three unprotected first-round picks. That's a massive haul for Antetokounmpo, bigger than anything the Warriors can offer.

Some Celtics fans might say it's too much. But the first first-round pick is just No. 27 overall, and if the Celtics stay competitive for this entire run, the other two first-round picks could end up in the 20s.

So with that in mind, the Celtics would be arguing that they are trading Brown, Gonzalez and three picks in the 20s for Antetokounmpo, which is worth it.

Why the Warriors Do It

If the Bucks acquire Brown, they'll likely look to trade him immediately. If he were 25, the Bucks could convince themselves he's part of their next contention window. But at 29 years old, it makes sense to cash in on him now when he was the value of multiple first-round picks.

Jimmy Butler is a perfect money-matching piece for this trade. The Bucks would demand that he be part of it because he has an expiring salary.

The question for the Warriors is, should they keep their three first-round picks and wait for Butler to get healthy from his ACL injury this season, or would they be better off with Brown?

Butler is 36 years old. It's not guaranteed he returns to his post-injury form. Meanwhile, Brown has never played in fewer than 57 games in a season in his career and he's under contract for the next three seasons.

Brown is also coming off his best season, averaging 28.7 points per game.

Golden State would hate to have to give up its 2026 pick and an unprotected 2032 pick that could be one of the best picks in the draft because it will be part of the post-Stephen Curry era.

But that's the price it costs to get a 29-year-old coming off a second-team All-NBA season.

Why the Bucks Do It

Even for Antetokounmpo, six unprotected first-round picks is a good haul.

And it's particularly intriguing that they get two 2026 firsts to add to the No. 10 pick they already have. Those three players, along with Gonzalez, would be able to grow together.

The 2032 first-round pick via Golden State would be one of the most valuable assets in the league.

Perhaps the Bucks would want more young talent in return, which the Warriors and Celtics are short on. But it will be hard to beat this deal in terms of draft capital.