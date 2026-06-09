Analyst Predicts Warriors' Free-Agency Fate with LeBron, Draymond, Porzingis

The Golden State Warriors are attempting to bring LeBron James aboard this offseason, but that's not the only major move they will be hoping to make.

The Warriors will likely be looking to re-sign Kristaps Porzingis and get Draymond Green to opt out of his $27.7 million player option to sign a multiyear deal with a lower 2026-27 salary.

Heavy.com's Sean Deveney published his free-agent big board with projected contracts, and it's a mixed bag for the Warriors.

Deveney predicted that the Lakers will re-sign James on a two-year, $50 million deal with a player option for the second season. At most, the Warriors can offer James a $15 million AAV, so if the Lakers are willing to make this offer, it would make sense that he'd take it over Golden State's.

On the positive end, Deveney predicted that Green would re-sign for two years and $38 million, while Porzingis would re-sign for two years and $35 million.

He also predicted that Al Horford would exercise his $6 million player option.

What the Warriors Could Do After Making These Moves

Deveney's predictions would leave the Warriors with nine players under contract at about $187 million:

Stephen Curry: $62.6 million

Jimmy Butler: $56.8 million

Draymond Green: $19 million

Kristaps Porzingis: $17.5 million

Moses Moody: $12.5 million

Al Horford: $6 million

Brandon Podziemski: $5.7 million

Gui Santos: $4.6 million

Will Richard: $2.2 million

The Warriors will have access to the non-taxpayer mid-level exception of up to $15 million as long as their salary commitments don't rise above the $209 million first apron.

It's likely they won't be able to use the full $15 million. The No. 11 pick would cost about $6.1 million, and even cheaper minimum contracts for their last couple of roster spots would leave them with less than $15 million in space below the first apron.

My guess is they'd split whatever portion of the NTMLE they can legally use into two players, with Collin Sexton and De'Anthony Melton being their prime targets.

For example, this could be their roster for next season.

Stephen Curry: $62.6 million

Jimmy Butler: $56.8 million

Draymond Green: $19 million

Kristaps Porzingis: $17.5 million

Moses Moody: $12.5 million

2026 No. 11 pick: $6.1 million

Al Horford: $6 million

Brandon Podziemski: $5.7 million

Collin Sexton: $5 million

De'Anthony Melton: $5 million

Gui Santos: $4.6 million

Quinten Post: $2.5 million

Gary Payton II: $2.5 million

Will Richard: $2.2 million

This 14-man roster would leave the Warriors with less than a million left below the first apron. It would make pulling off any in-season trade very difficult, as the Warriors would essentially have to send out more money than they are taking in.

What would help the Warriors is if they could get Green and/or Porzingis to sign for just a bit less. Every million saved would help the Warriors make best use of the NTMLE and target quality veteran minimum players.