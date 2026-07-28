Warriors Re-Sign Draymond Green with Contract Details Revealed

Draymond Green will be back with the Golden State Warriors for a 15th season.

The four-time champ signed a one-year, $27.7 million contract, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

ESPN's Anthony Slater added that Green did not get a no-trade clause despite being eligible for one.

Earlier this offseason, Green declined a $27.7 million player option with the hope that the added financial flexibility would allow the Dubs to land LeBron James.

But after James signed with the 76ers, the Warriors didn't have any other free-agent targets worth saving cap room for.

Green's contract puts the Dubs over the first apron, which means they'll have to fill out the rest of their roster with veteran minimum contacts.

Warriors Do Right by Green

Green isn't worth anything close to $27.7 million, but it's easy to understand why the Warriors gave him this contract.

Green could have exercised his player option, leaving the Warriors with no chance of getting James, but he didn't, risking that the Dubs would offer him a much smaller contract.

But instead of doing that to Green—which might have led to leaguewide resentment over how the Warriors handled this—they did the "right" thing by giving him the money he gave up.

Two alternatives would have been a two- or three-year deal that had a much lower AAV but paid out more total cash. But it's obvious that the Warriors are clearing their financial books to go after a big fish in 2027 free agency, which is why the alternative contract structures weren't as appealing as the one he signed.

Nikola Jokic is among the stars who could be available in 2027 free agency.

With that said, stars are making it to free agency less often than they used to, which means the 2027 free-agency plan might not yield the type of results team governor Joe Lacob wants.

Golden State Is Running It Back

After going 37-45 and getting eliminated in the play-in tournament, the Warriors are running it back with essentially the same roster.

Of the 12 players with standard contracts, only rookie Yaxel Lendeborg is a new player from last year.

The Dubs will hope that better health from Stephen Curry and Kristaps Porzingis and Lendeborg's ability to make an immediate impact will push the team up the standings.

And then getting Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody back in the second half of the season will make the team more dangerous.

I have my doubts that this plan will work. But it's almost assuredly the plan the Warriors will sell to their fans.