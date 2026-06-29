Jimmy Butler's Agent Responds to Warriors' Trade Rumors

Over the last 24 hours, rumors have been heating up about the possibility that the Golden State Warriors will trade Jimmy Butler.

Golden State's reported plan is to trade Butler for Anthony Davis to convince LeBron James to sign with the Warriors.

Bernie Lee, Jimmy Butler's agent, responded to the Butler trade rumors with a statement to ESPN's Anthony Slater:

"I appreciate the question. I don't want to get into a constant cycle of responding to this stuff. But I will say the Warriors—from ownership to the front office to the coaches and medical staff—have been resolute in their plan to support Jimmy through his rehab and have him return to from and continue together on a question to compete for a championship. That remains true today as I respond to you.

"One of the most difficult elements of dealing with his injury has been the feeling of losing a degree of control. A tremendous amount of patience is being asked of the other side of this equation, which includes the organization and the fans. That patience will pay off and Jimmy remains solely focused on the part of this he is responsible for, which is getting back between the four lines and doing his part. Which he will with the Warriors."

Davis and James Are a 'Package Deal'

On Monday, Shams Charania said on SportsCenter that "AD and LeBron James would have to be a package deal."

What that means for Butler is if James spurns the Warriors to re-sign with the Lakers, that should end the Davis pursuit.

And if the Dubs don't trade Butler for Davis, there's no reason to believe Butler will be traded at all.

What a Davis-Butler Trade Would Look Like

It's obvious that the Warriors would have to attach draft capital to Butler to acquire Davis. Butler could miss more than half of the 2026-27 season with a torn ACL, whereas Davis should be healthy for the beginning of the season.

I've suggested that the Warriors trade a 2027 top-11-protected first-roudn pick and Butler for Davis.

That should be enough considering Davis is an oft-injured 33-year-old making max money who wants a massive extension into his late 30s.

With that said, the Wizards have leverage because they know the Warriors need to trade for Davis ASAP to land James.

If the Wizards can get a second protected first-round pick or a package that includes one protected first-round pick and a first-round pick swap, that would be a win.