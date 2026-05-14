NBA Busts the Warriors Must Avoid Reaching for in 2026 NBA Draft

The Golden State Warriors will likely select a high-quality starter with the No. 11 pick of the 2026 NBA draft because this year's class is so strong.

But there will inevitably be a couple of busts taken in this year's lottery.

The following players have the highest chance to bust if selected by the Dubs.

Honorable Mention: PF Koa Peat, Arizona

Peat doesn't have a serious shot at being taken in the lottery, and because of that it's debatable if it's fair to include him here. On top of that, Peat has not definitively stated that he will stay in this draft.

If he stays, he would be a bad fit for the Warriors.

The last thing Golden State needs is a 6'7" forward who has trouble shooting threes and isn't much of a threat to drive to the basket. They already have Draymond Green with those offensive limitations.

Peat would be better off going back to Arizona and working on his three-point shot. If he dramatically improves it, he could be a lottery pick next year.

SF Nate Ament, Tennessee

The allure of Ament is obvious. If he hits his ceiling as a 6'9.5" three-level scorer, he could be something close to Kevin Durant.

But there is a much bigger chance he ends up being just OK in the NBA.

He doesn't have an explosive first step, which is why he settles for so many very contested mid-range jumpers.

The jumper looks good, but he made just 33.3 percent of his threes as a freshman.

Ament would be a bust candidate wherever he lands, but his chances of flopping would be higher with the Warriors.

We saw how Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman struggled in Steve Kerr's read-and-react system. Ament could have similar issues after finishing his one season in college with just three more assists than turnovers.

PF/C Chris Cenac Jr., Houston

Cenac measured 6'10.25" with a 7'5" wingspan at the combine, which will put him in lottery conversations, but the Warriors should pass on him.

Cenac's biggest strength in college was offensive rebounding, and with his length and athleticism, that should translate.

But it's a red flag that he averaged just 0.5 blocks per game.

He also did not show much finesse finishing around the basket. He got his fair share of dunks off putbacks and lobs, but otherwise he didn't show much translatable offensive skill.

In time, he might develop his three-point shot to become a stretch 5, but it's not a guarantee he becomes a plus three-pointer shooter after making 33.3 percent of his treys.

PG Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

Stirtz put on a show during shooting drills at the combine, and we know he's a decent ball-handler and good passer after running the point for Drake and Iowa for the last two seasons.

But I wonder if an older prospect with his height and athleticism limitations will be able to adjust to the league's size and speed.

Stirtz will be 23 before he plays his first NBA regular-season game. He measured at just 6'2.5" and 186 pounds at the combine.

Opposing teams will target Stirtz on the defensive end. Most rookies will struggle on that end to some degree, but Stirtz might get played off the floor.

Stirtz should carve out an NBA role due to his offense. But it won't be impactful enough for the 11th pick of this draft.