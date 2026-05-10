What Steve Kerr's Return Means for Warriors' Draft, Trade, Free-Agency Plans

Steve Kerr is back with the Golden State Warriors, as the four-time champion head coach agreed to a two-year contract that will make him the highest-paid coach in the NBA.

The timing of the deal is fascinating, as the Warriors will find out where they are picking in the NBA Draft Lottery on Sunday.

Regardless of where they land, they will have a decision to make on whether to trade the pick.

That will be part of an offseason plan that has more clarity than it did before Kerr returned but is still filled with question marks.

Let's go over what Kerr's return mean for their offseason.

How Kerr's Return Impacts Decision to Trade or Keep 2026 1st

The Warriors have a 9.4 percent chance to land a top-four pick, and if they get it, they will have a more desirable trade chip.

But whether they land fourth or 11th doesn't change this conversation that much.

The question is do the Warriors trade the pick to improve their contention chances, or do they keep it with the long-term health of the organization in mind?

Kerr's return makes them more likely to trade the pick.

The ESPN report that Kerr agreed to a two-year contract stated that "the front office intends to be aggressive in rearranging the team to better compete for a playoff spot in a crowded conference."

If the Warriors are serious about contending with Stephen Curry, a couple of their first-round draft picks have to be sacrificed.

How Kerr's Return Impacts Who Warriors Should Draft

Perhaps Golden State will keep the 2026 pick and trade other future firsts.

If so, the Warriors need to consider how the prospect will fit with Kerr.

The issue with James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga was their lack of feel. They both had spectacular highlights using their athleticism, but they were so far away from having the passing and movement instincts that are required to thrive in Kerr's system.

This isn't to say the Warriors should draft a high-IQ, lower-quality athlete just so Kerr likes the player. Kerr may only be here for two more seasons, so they don't have to be only thinking about Kerr's preferences.

But they should at least be avoiding the players who are on the extreme end of anti-Kerr tendencies.

That means the Warriors should pass on Tennessee small forward Nate Ament. The 6'10" wing has moments when he looks like the next dominant NBA scorer, but his lack of efficiency, poor assist-to-turnover ratio and severe need for development make him a major bust candidate.

Golden State would be better off drafting Brayden Burries or Yaxel Lendeborg if all three are on the board at No. 11.

Kerr's Impact on Offseason Trade, Free-Agent Markets

Kerr's return signals that the Warriors are still a desirable place for trade targets and free agents to land.

The alternative of Kerr leaving while Stephen Curry is still under contract would have been devastating to their most lofty trade and free-agency plans.

Whatever minute chance they have of landing LeBron James with the mid-level exception would have been thrown out of the window with the potential player exodus that would have followed Kerr's departure.

Draymond Green might have been back, but the chances of keeping Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton would have dropped considerably.

Now with Kerr back, the Warriors can pitch Green, Porzingis and Horford on returning. If they get those three back, they can focus all their attention on wing targets on the trade and FA markets.

Aside from James, their other somewhat unlikely MLE targets in free agency could be Ayo Dosunmu and Andrew Wiggins. If they lose those sweepstakes, they'll probably have to look into the bargain-bin FA targets like Jordan Goodwin and Harrison Barnes.

As for the trade market, this is where Kerr's return might change the Warriors' mindset the most.

If they had hired a young coach, they probably wouldn't have seriously considered a blockbuster for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Aaron Gordon or Derrick White.

With Kerr, they will be more willing to trade first-round assets to land one of them.