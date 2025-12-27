The Golden State Warriors are expected to trade Jonathan Kuminga before the Feb. 5 trade deadline, and there have been no shortage of rumors about who they'll target.

I ranked the top Kuminga trade targets, which included Trey Murphy III, Ivica Zubac, Michael Porter Jr., Myles Turner, Herb Jones and Andrew Wiggins in the top six. They've all been mentioned in many trade articles over the last few weeks, so they won't appear here.

Chris Haynes reported Friday that the Warriors could make a run at Anthony Davis, and of course, the Warriors have been monitoring Giannis Antetokounmpo's availability for years. Those two superstars also will not appear here.

On Saturday's episode of the Hardwood Knocks podcast, Dan Favale mentioned several names the Warriors could consider targeting.

Check out the podcast for a great conversation on what the Warriors should do with Draymond Green and/or Kuminga at the trade deadline (here's a link to when they starting talking about it).

Favale mentioned three players who are rarely brought up as Warriors targets, and all of them would have the potential to make Golden State contenders.

Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Memphis Grizzlies are 15-16, Ja Morant is having the worst season of his career, and there isn't much hope of contention for the next couple of years.

Perhaps the time is right to sell Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jackson will start a four-year, $205 million extension next season. But this season he's making just $35 million, which means the Warriors would not have much trouble combining salaries to make a trade package for him.

For example, a trade that would work is Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski and at least two first-round picks for Jackson. The 26-year-old two-time All-Star can do a little bit of everything. He can defend the rim, score inside, shoot from the perimeter and switch onto guards.

I'm guessing the Grizzlies will hold onto him, but if he becomes available, he'd be the most valuable trade target on the market.

Naz Reid

Favale was nice enough to not only suggest Reid as a trade target but then also come up with a plausible trade framework I'll share here.

Basically, Favale correctly said the Timberwolves aren't a good fit for Kuminga, so this would have to be a three-team trade.

The Warriors would get Reid, the Bulls would get Kuminga, and the Wolves would get Coby White, picks and salary filler.

Reid has been one of the most prolific stretch bigs over the last three seasons. In that time frame, he's averaging 13.8 points on 46.5 field-goal percentage and 38.9 three-point percentage.

He'd fit well with Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler, who need shooters to make the offense less cramped.

Though it would be tough for the Wolves to lose Reid, they get a dynamic scorer in White, draft capital and salary flexibility that they desperately need this offseason.

Derrick White

The Warriors reportedly showed offseason interest in Derrick White, but since the season has started, there hasn't been much smoke there.

That's probably because the Boston Celtics are 19-11.

To be sure, the Celtics won't be selling White just to sell him. But if Brad Stevens is offered something substantial, he might bite so he can reshape this expensive roster around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Some combination of high-value draft capital and Kuminga could make Stevens ponder it.

White is only 6'4", so he wouldn't be the big wing the Warriors are after. But he's an excellent on-ball defender who has become a feared three-point shooter and secondary creator.

Lineups with Stephen Curry, White, Butler and Green would be lethal on both ends.

This is probably the least likely scenario of the three, but hey, crazier things have happened.